Mohammad Usmani (left) was arrested after Shahbaaz Shaikh aka Shabby (right) was questioned by the Oshiwara police

The Oshiwara police have arrested two high-profile drug peddlers from the western suburbs and seized a commercial quantity of mephedrone, popularly known as ‘Meow Meow’. The accused have been identified as Shahbaaz Shaikh alias ‘Shabby’, 24, and Mohammad Abdul Qadir Usmani, 20. Police suspect the duo supplied drugs to several high-profile residents living in elite Lokhandwala towers. “More arrests are likely,” an officer privy to the investigation told mid-day.



Cops suspect the arrested duo supplied party drugs to residents of upscale high-rises. Representation pic/iStock

Officials revealed that Shabby is allegedly connected to Shahrukh Bullet, a notorious drug peddler recently apprehended by the Ghatkopar unit of the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC), Crime Branch. “The suspects are believed to be key suppliers to several elite clubs in the western suburbs. Their clientele reportedly includes residents of high-end housing societies in Lokhandwala,” said an officer. “Shabby is a night owl who enjoys club parties,” another officer added.



Drug peddler Shahrukh Bullet (face covered) in police custody; cops suspect a link with Shabby and Usmani

Shabby was nabbed on the night of June 20 by Oshiwara police during routine night patrolling. “He was wearing a black jacket and standing near a hotel, apparently waiting for clients. On frisking, we found 51.8 grams of mephedrone worth R3.10 lakh, concealed in a plastic pouch in his jacket,” the officer said. Shabby lives in Jogeshwari West, while his accomplice Usmani resides in Goregaon West. Both have been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Both were produced in Sessions Court, which sent them to police custody until June 27. Their lawyer, Mehmood Shaikh, said, “Since the matter is sub judice, I cannot reveal details, but I will say both my clients are innocent and have been falsely implicated.” A local police source explained how such networks function: “Elite clubs, lounges, and private parties in Bandra, Lokhandwala, Juhu, and Lower Parel are key hotspots. Peddlers often pose as guests, promoters, or even staff. Drugs are usually offered via word-of-mouth referrals to maintain secrecy, making it hard for law enforcement to penetrate the network.”

Sources also said high-profile peddlers often use social media and encrypted platforms to communicate. “Apps like Instagram and Snapchat are used to flaunt lifestyle images that signal availability. Deals shift to encrypted chats on Telegram or WhatsApp, often using disappearing messages,” the source said, adding that officials should forensically scan the accused’s phones and laptops to trace their clientele. On their suspected link with Shahrukh Bullet, the officer said, “We’re questioning them, but they’re not revealing much. We strongly suspect a connection with Bullet, who was recently caught with 1.28 kg of MD worth Rs 2.03 crore.” “Bullet is accused of operating in Andheri and Ghatkopar,” he added.