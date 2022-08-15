Mumbai: Couple dies after ceiling slabs collapse at residential building in Mulund

Breaking News
Updated on: 15 August,2022 10:00 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Teams from the fire brigade, police and BMC officials reached the spot after being alerted on the BMC helpline number

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Two senior citizens died after a part of a ceiling collapsed in Moti Chhaya building, Nane Pada, Mulund East on Monday, a BMC official said.


The incident took place around 7.46 pm in the evening where the couple resided on the first floor of the ground plus two storey building. The couple has been identified as  93-year-old Devshankar Nathalal Shukla and 87-year-old Arkhiben Devshankar Shukla. 

Teams from the fire brigade, police and BMC officials reached the spot after being alerted on the BMC helpline number.


"Both were taken to Ashirwad Critical Care Hospital where the resident medical officer declared them brought dead," the official added.

The house collapse has been declared a Level  01 incident by the BMC.

"It is a ground plus two storey private building. It is an approximately 20-25 years old structure and 351 notices are issued by ward," mentioned the BMC bulletin.

