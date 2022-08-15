Covid-19: Maharashtra logs 1,189 new cases, one death

The recovery rate of Maharashtra stands at 98.01 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.83 per cent

Representative image. Pic/Istock

On Monday, Maharashtra reported 1,189 new Covid-19 cases and one death, as per the state public health department.

Currently, the overall tally of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra increased to 80,73,529, the health department official mentioned.

There are 12,148 active cases in the state. In the last 24 hours, 1,142 patients were discharged from the hospital. the tally of total patients discharged in the state till date is 79,13,209.

Also Read: Indigo flight delayed over 'suspicious message' on passenger's phone

The recovery rate of Maharashtra stands at 98.01 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.83 per cent.