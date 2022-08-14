Maharashtra reports 2,082 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths

The recovery rate of Maharashtra stands at 98.01 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.83 per cent

Representative image. Pic/Istock

On Sunday, Maharashtra logged 2,082 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths, as per the health bulletin released by the state.

Presently, the overall tally of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra increased to 80,72,340 and death toll to 1,48,171, the health department official said.

In the last 24 hours, 1,824 patients were discharged from the hospital.

The latest fatalities were reported from Mumbai, Pune and Satara, the official said, adding that the state is now left with 12,102 active cases.

As per the official data, Mumbai circle recorded 1,352 new cases, followed by Pune with 284, Nagpur 150, Nashik 119, Kolhapur 66, Latur 46, Akola 38 and Aurangabad 27. Mumbai accounts for 5,041 active cases, followed by 2,007 in Pune and 1,467 in Thane, the data revealed.

(with inputs from PTI)