Man claims he dropped off mother travelling by flight first time alone

The couple was nabbed while trying to exit the airport. Representation Pic/Satej Shinde

Listen to this article Mumbai: Couple held for entering airport with fake tickets x 00:00

The Sahar police have arrested a married couple who hail from Rajasthan for entering the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport with fake tickets on Tuesday. After they were arrested, the man told the police that he was concerned about his mother who was travelling to Kuwait for the first time and he wanted to ensure that she boarded the flight safely.

The couple, Taheri Abidin Bazarwala, 44, and his wife Khadija, 38, was nabbed while trying to exit the airport after dropping off Taheri's mother, the police said. They were accompanied by their three-year-old son. The police have also booked Hussain Dahod, the owner of the travel agency Saif Tours and Travels, for helping the couple make fake e-tickets.

Also Read: Mumbai Police arrest two persons for blacking mailing 25-year-old Youtuber

According to the police, the couple showed their fake tickets to security guards posted at the entry gates and managed to enter the airport at 1.45 am. “Bazarwala’s mother was travelling by air for the first time and he was scared that she might face difficulties. Due to this, the duo took the help of a travel agent who created fake e-tickets and mailed them to the couple,” said an officer attached to Sahar police station. The couple showed their e-tickets and entered the airport with the senior citizen's luggage. Later, they checked in the luggage and dropped her off till the security check.

According to the rules, if air passengers are unwilling to take a flight after entering the airport, they have to show their tickets to CISF jawans at the security exit point and make an entry in the register, mentioning their reasons. It is only after this that passengers can leave the airport. When the couple showed their e-tickets during this process, they were found to be fake. CISF PSI Abhishek Yadav Singh handed them over to the Sahar police who registered the FIR under Sections 34, 420, 465, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code. A police officer said, “After arresting the couple, we released them on bail. They told us that they had only entered the airport to drop off their mother who was travelling alone by flight for the first time.”

April 18

Day when incident occurred