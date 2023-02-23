Mumbai: Couple held with mephedrone worth Rs 25 lakh in Mazgaon

Officials of ANC Worli unit first held the man and recovered 65 grams of the drug from him

The Anti-Narcotics Cell of Mumbai Police has arrested a couple with 125 grams of Mephedrone valued at Rs 25 lakh from Mazgaon area, police said on Wednesday.

Officials of ANC Worli unit first held the man and recovered 65 grams of the drug from him.

His questioning led to his wife's arrest and recovery of another 60 grams of Mephedrone, said an official.

Both were placed under arrest under NDPS Act, the official said.

