Mumbai: Man convicted for making threat calls to Sanjay Raut

Updated on: 20 October,2024 07:35 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

The case was investigated by the Anti Terriorsm Squad’s (ATS)PI Daya Nayak, “He is a Kolkata-based gym instructor,” Nayak told mid-day

Mumbai: Man convicted for making threat calls to Sanjay Raut

Sanjay Raut. File Photo

Mumbai: Man convicted for making threat calls to Sanjay Raut
A man who had made threatening calls to Sanjay Raut pleaded guilty and was convicted to 10 days of imprisonment by the Mazgaon court. The individual was identified as Palash Bose and he had allegedly made threatening calls to the residence of NCP-SP leader Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray, Anil Deshmukh and Raut in the year 2020. The case was investigated by the Anti-Terrorism Squad’s (ATS)PI Daya Nayak, “He is a Kolkata-based gym instructor,” Nayak told mid-day.


According to the police, Bose had allegedly made a threatening call to Raut and had told him to stay away from the Sushant Singh Rajput case, “We went through Bose’s email, we found that he had collected information about Raut’s family and also had information about the residence of Uddhav Thackeray,” a police officer said .


Future investigation revealed that he had made calls from Dubai-based SIM cards. “He had claimed he had good relations with Dawood Ibrahim,” the police added. Bose had first pleaded not guilty, and a trial had been initiated. However, he then pleaded guilty and asked for leniency.


