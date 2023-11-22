Mumbai court issues bailable warrant against Nitesh Rane in defamation case

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane has been issued a bailable warrant in a defamation case brought by Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. The next hearing is scheduled for December 15.

In a defamation case brought by Mumbai-based Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane has been marked with a bailable warrant. Since Rane did not show up, the court issued the warrant and scheduled the next hearing for December 15.

According to the report by news agency ANI, the Mazgaon Metropolitan Magistrate Court issued the warrant of Rs 15,000 after Rane did not pay heed to the court's summons to the MLA directing him to appear before it.

Rane is accused of calling Raut a "snake" who would defect from Uddhav Thackeray and join the NCP by June 10, 2023, in remarks he made in May of this year. Rane also said that Raut's political standing within the party was related to Ajit Pawar's; if the latter quits, he will join the party, he had said. Speaking to the media, he had said, "This is going to create waves in Maharashtra politics in the coming days. Sanjay Raut will join the NCP on June 10."

"According to the information I received, Sanjay Raut is following Sharad Pawar because he is about to join NCP soon and hence is doing so in a hurry. Sanjay Raut has always opposed Ajit Pawar. So he has just one condition, if Ajit Pawar leaves the party, he will join NCP", Rane added.

NCP and Shiv Sena (UBT) dismissed Rane's claims when initially made.

Nitesh Rane recently made a statement against opposition leader Aaditya Thackeray over the Disha Salian death case. It is pertinent to note that Salian was the manager of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Rane, slamming Thackeray scion, questioned whether Uddhav would reveal the truth about his son Aaditya's involvement in her murder case. He also questioned whether drugs were taken at the party before Salian's demise.

Nitesh Rane accused Aaditya Thackeray of being a "drug addict" and a "rapist," confidently asserted that Aaditya would be incarcerated before the next Dussehra festival, he was further quoted saying.

With agency inputs

