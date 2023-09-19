Mumbai: Court rejects Goyal’s plea for home food, own doctor

Special judge MG Desphande, however, allowed his plea seeking appropriate bedding inside jail considering his health condition

Naresh Goyal. Pic/PTI

A special court in Mumbai on Monday rejected Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal’s applications seeking medical check-up by his personal doctor on regular basis and home cooked food inside the prison. Special judge MG Desphande, however, allowed his plea seeking appropriate bedding inside jail considering his health condition.

Goyal is currently in judicial custody in Arthur Road jail in a money laundering case linked to an alleged fraud of Rs 538 crore at the Canara Bank. Goyal had moved multiple applications for consultation from a personal specialist doctor, family physician and medical check up on a daily basis. The special judge rejected his pleas saying the chief medical officer (CMO) of jail shall check the accused thoroughly everyday and take immediate steps if any abnormality or urgent health issue is noticed.

The Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court also rejected his application for home cooked food. The court said the CMO, from the point of health issues of the accused, will decide and fix jail food suitable for the accused. Goyal had moved another application seeking appropriate bedding facilities on a daily basis contending he had a history of heart disease. The judge said the CMO report clearly indicates Goyal had been thoroughly examined and prescribed medicines in addition to the ones he is already having.

