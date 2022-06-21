Mumbai: Court rejects Sachin Waze's plea seeking default bail in corruption case

Breaking News
Mumbai reports 1,781 new Covid-19 cases; one death
Updated on: 21 June,2022 07:49 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Waze, in his plea filed through advocate Raunak Naik, said no final report has been filed against him and hence, he is entitled to default bail under relevant provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC)

Sachin Waze. File Photo


On Tuesday, a special court rejected default bail to dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze in a corruption case against him being probed by the CBI.

Special CBI judge S H Galwani denied the plea filed by Sachin Waze, in which he claimed that he was entitled to default bail, as no chargesheet had been filed against him in the case.




Waze, in his plea filed through advocate Raunak Naik, said no final report has been filed against him and hence, he is entitled to default bail under relevant provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).


