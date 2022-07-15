Mumbai: Covid-19 cases count plateaus, city records two deaths

On Thursday, out of 339 fresh cases, 29 patients needed hospitalisation and two have been put on oxygen support

Covid cases in Mumbai and the state seem to have plateaued at the moment. On Thursday, the city reported 339 confirmed cases out of 11,240 samples sent for testing and the test positivity rate stood at 3.01 per cent. On Wednesday, the test positivity rate was around 3.35 per cent and out of 11,418 samples, 383 tested positive for Covid. For the past two weeks, the city has been reporting the same trend. On Thursday, out of 339 fresh cases, 29 patients needed hospitalisation and two have been put on oxygen support. The total Covid tally has gone up to 1,120,172.

Currently, there are 2,805 active patients in Mumbai out of whom 298 are being treated at hospitals and 34 are on oxygen support. The city reported two deaths on Thursday. As per BMC officials, an 83-year-old woman and 40-year-old man suffering from other diseases died. The total death count due to Covid stood at 19,627. In the past 24 hours, 538 patients recovered taking the total recovery count to 1,097,740.

On Wednesday, the state reported 2,229 cases after which the total count has gone up to 80,12,452. On the other hand, 2,594 patients recovered taking the total tally to 78,47,894. Meanwhile, the state reported four deaths in the last 24 hours. Two in Mumbai, one in Solapur, and one from Pimpri Chinchwad. The total death toll has now reached 1,48,005 and the fatality rate is 1.84 per cent as per the state health officials. Out of 2,229 cases in the state, 646 cases were reported in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and 803 from the Pune circle.

