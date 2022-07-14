Mumbai: 82-year-old succumbs to Covid-19, first death in four days

Civic officials said a 82-year-old man suffering from other diseases succumbed to the virus

Mumbai on Wednesday recorded 383 confirmed cases of Covid-19 after 11,418 samples were tested through the day, 3,490 more than the day before. After four days, the city registered one death from the respiratory disease. Civic officials said a 82-year-old man suffering from other diseases succumbed to the virus.

The test positivity rate (TPR) declined to 3 per cent, compared to 5 per cent reported on Tuesday when the 420 new infections were registered, according to the BMC data. Among the 383 people who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus on Wednesday, 21 needed hospitalisation while six were put on oxygen support.

Currently, there are 3,006 active cases in the city, out of which 306 patients are undergoing treatment at hospitals and 44 are on oxygen support. In the past 24 hours, 694 patients recovered from Covid-19 after which the total recovery count reached 10,97,202.

On Wednesday, the state reported 2,575 new cases taking the total count to 80,10,223. On the other hand, 3,210 patients recovered and were discharged. Meanwhile, the state reported 10 deaths in a span of 24 hours, including one in Mumbai.

One patient each died in Vasai-Virar, Solapur and Akola, and two each in Pune, Satara and Navi Mumbai. The total death toll reached 1,48,001 and the fatality rate stood at 1.84 per cent, as per the state health officials. Out of the 2,575 new cases, 712 were reported from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and 1,074 from the Pune circle.

80,10,223

Total no of cases in Maharashtra

712

Total no of cases reported in MMR in the last 24 hours

1

No of deaths in city on Wednesday

694

Patients recovered and discharged in city on Wednesday

