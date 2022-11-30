Mumbai: CR, WR starts preparation for Mahaparinirvan Diwas

On the occasion of the Mahaparinirvan Diwas, many followers come to Mumbai from all over the state and country
The Central Railway is planning to run 12 special services of Mumbai suburban local trains to clear the rush of devotees that gather at Dadar on December 6, Mahaparinirvan Diwas. 14 special outstation main-express trains would also be run on the occasion. Mumbai Divisional Railway Manager Rajnish Goyal informed this at a joint meeting on Wednesday taken by Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve and Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale to review the preparedness of railways for December 6.
Western Railway has made special arrangements for the convenience of passengers such as helpdesks at Dadar station, signages & directional boards showing towards Chaitya Bhoomi & Rajgriha memorial – in Marathi, Hindi, & English, and additional booking counters. The nearby stations are also informed to operate extra counters. Besides, additional ATVM facilitators, arrangements for drinking water, proper lighting, and adequate catering facility are being made available. Officers along with adequate staff will be deployed at Dadar station for crowd management around the clock. 24X7 availability of railway supervisors is being ensured at Dadar station to attend any emergencies.
Danve said on the occasion many followers come to Mumbai from all over the state and country and instructed officers to ensure that all possible facilities are made available to them at the railway stations so that they are not inconvenienced.
General Manager Central Railway Anil Kumar Lahoti assured that care will be taken that the pre-planned block will not disturb the devotees coming to Mumbai for Mahaparinirvan Divas and regular services will continue. CR’s Principal Chief Commercial Manager Mani Jit Singh, said ticket-checking staff will be given a special duty to guide the passengers at Dadar and other stations.