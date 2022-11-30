×
Covid-19: Maharashtra logs 43 cases, zero death

Updated on: 30 November,2022 06:16 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Presently there are 395 active cases in Maharashtra

Covid-19: Maharashtra logs 43 cases, zero death

Representative image. Pic/Istock


On Wednesday, Maharashtra recorded 43 Covid-19 cases and zero death, a health official said.


"The recovery count increased by 79 in the last 24 hours. Presently there are 395 active cases in Maharashtra," the health bulletin mentioned.



State health department data showed the fatality rate was 1.82 per cent and the recovery rate was 98.17 per cent.

Out of 8,56,40,964 laboratory samples, 81,35,800 have tested positive (09.50%) for Covid-19 until today.

 

