×
Breaking News
WHO renames monkeypox as mpox, citing racism concerns
Delhi: Major fire breaks out at shoe manufacturing factory
Silent march in Nashik, participants demand check on 'love jihad'
Mumbai reports 16 new cases of Covid-19, active tally at 95
7 dead, including 3-week old infant in landslide in Italy's Ischia island

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Covid 19 Mumbai records six new cases zero death

Covid-19: Mumbai records six new cases, zero death

Updated on: 28 November,2022 08:08 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The city now has 91 active cases, as per the health bulletin

Covid-19: Mumbai records six new cases, zero death

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Mumbai reported six new Covid-19 cases on Monday. The fresh cases raised the tally of infections to 1,154,895, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a bulletin.


"The count of recoveries in the city reached 11,35,061 after 10 patients recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours," it said. Mumbai now has a recovery rate of 98.3 per cent.



Also Read: Mid-day Exclusive: We want the Governor to be impeached, says MP Sanjay Raut


The city now has 91 active cases, as per the health bulletin.

 

A new road overbridge between Bhandup and Vikhroli would ease existing east-west traffic woes. Do you agree?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
mumbai mumbai news Coronavirus brihanmumbai municipal corporation maharashtra

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK