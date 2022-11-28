Covid-19: Mumbai records six new cases, zero death

The city now has 91 active cases, as per the health bulletin
Representative image. Pic/Istock
Mumbai reported six new Covid-19 cases on Monday. The fresh cases raised the tally of infections to 1,154,895, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a bulletin.
"The count of recoveries in the city reached 11,35,061 after 10 patients recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours," it said. Mumbai now has a recovery rate of 98.3 per cent.
Also Read: Mid-day Exclusive: We want the Governor to be impeached, says MP Sanjay Raut
The city now has 91 active cases, as per the health bulletin.