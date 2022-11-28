×
Covid-19: Maharashtra logs 23 new cases

Updated on: 28 November,2022 06:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The recovery count increased by 34 in the last 24 hours. Presently there are 440 active cases

Covid-19: Maharashtra logs 23 new cases

Representative image. Pic/Istock


On Monday, Maharashtra recorded 23 Covid-19 cases and zero death, a health official said.


"The recovery count increased by 34 in the last 24 hours. Presently there are 440 active cases," the health bulletin mentioned.



State health department data showed the fatality rate was 1.82 per cent and the recovery rate was 98.17 per cent. Out of 8,56,20,996 laboratory samples 81,35,707 have been tested positive (09.50%) for Covid-19 until today.

