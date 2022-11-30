×
Breaking News
Shraddha Walkar murder case: Food order history a clue about day of murder
Hitting the Mumbai-Pune Expressway? Beware, stay within limit
Thane: History-sheeter demands comfort in jail, threatens to start hunger strike
Mumbai: Measles cases spread into island city now
More khau gallis, night bazaars in south Mumbai

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Autorickshaw and taxi union seeks more time to calibrate meters after fare hike

Mumbai: Autorickshaw and taxi union seeks more time to calibrate meters after fare hike

Updated on: 30 November,2022 05:10 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Asif Rizvi | asif.ali@mid-day.com

Top

The letter, a copy of which is accessed by mid-day.com said, 'We had addressed a letter to the chairman of MMRTA on November 4 requesting to extend the final date of meter testing upto February 28, 2023'

Mumbai: Autorickshaw and taxi union seeks more time to calibrate meters after fare hike

File Photo


The autorikshaw and taxi union have asked for more time to calibrate their meters after the recent fare hike. In a letter addressed to the principal secretary, the Transport department, government of Maharashtra, the Mumbai taximen's union said that meter repairs had allegedly refused to calibrate the meters in the decided amount.


The letter, a copy of which is accessed by mid-day.com said, "We had addressed a letter to the chairman of MMRTA on November 4 requesting to extend the final date of meter testing upto February 28, 2023."



Also read: BREAKING: Mumbai court refuses bail to Nawab Malik in money laundering case


It said, "the taxi fare was revised from Rs 25 to Rs 28 from October 21. The taxi and auto rickshaw operators had requested to calibrate the meters before November 30, however, the meter repairers refused to calibrate the meters since the meter calibration amount that was fixed at Rs 500 by the MMRTA was not accepted by the meter repairers."

The letter, written by AL Quadros, the general secretary of the union further said that the meter repairers wanted Rs 700 to Rs 800 per meter and due to this, in the month of October no meters were calibrated. 

It said, even now the repairers are charging Rs 700 to Rs 800 for the job to be done and we have not taken any objection. As of now, nearly 40 per cent of the meters have been calibrated. We, therefore, request you to kindly extend the time limit for at least two more months i.e. January 31, 2023, for the calibration process to be completed.

Is AAP gaining support in Gujarat ahead of elections?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
mumbai mumbai news maharashtra

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK