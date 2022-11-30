BREAKING: Mumbai court refuses bail to Nawab Malik in money laundering case

A special court in Mumbai denied bail to former minister Nawab Malik in a money laundering case linked to the activities of gangster Dawood Ibrahim
Special judge R N Rokade on November 14 reserved his order on Malik's bail plea after hearing lengthy arguments put forth by both sides.