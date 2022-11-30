×
Breaking News
Shraddha Walkar murder case: Food order history a clue about day of murder
Hitting the Mumbai-Pune Expressway? Beware, stay within limit
Thane: History-sheeter demands comfort in jail, threatens to start hunger strike
Mumbai: Measles cases spread into island city now
More khau gallis, night bazaars in south Mumbai

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > BREAKING Mumbai court refuses bail to Nawab Malik in money laundering case

BREAKING: Mumbai court refuses bail to Nawab Malik in money laundering case

Updated on: 30 November,2022 03:35 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

A special court in Mumbai denied bail to former minister Nawab Malik in a money laundering case linked to the activities of gangster Dawood Ibrahim

BREAKING: Mumbai court refuses bail to Nawab Malik in money laundering case

File Photo


On Wednesday, a special court in Mumbai denied bail to former minister Nawab Malik in a money laundering case linked to the activities of gangster Dawood Ibrahim.  






Special judge R N Rokade on November 14 reserved his order on Malik's bail plea after hearing lengthy arguments put forth by both sides.

Is AAP gaining support in Gujarat ahead of elections?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
mumbai mumbai news Nawab Malik maharashtra

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK