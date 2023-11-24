Mumbai: 'Crack’ in guideway hits monorail services

Due to repair work on the expansion joints, the Mumbai Monorail services will remain affected for the next two days.

“It was noticed by our staff that one of the joints near Fertiliser Colony Station, the surrounding concrete of the expansion joints, has come loose and hence as a safety measure the line has been shut for repairs,” a senior official said.

Expansion joints have been incorporated in the Mumbai Monorail guideway structures to control creep, shrinkage, and thermal movements and have been designed to be easily maintained.

An MMRDA spokesperson confirmed the development and said, “Due to the requirement of undertaking urgent maintenance work, Mumbai Monorail services will be affected for 3 days, ie from 23rd to 25th November 2023. The Wadala- Chembur line will remain closed from morning till 2 pm. Thereafter, from 2pm till night, Wadala - Chembur frequency will be one hour. Services between Wadala - Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk will remain unaffected.”