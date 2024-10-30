Banned compound barium oxide, other toxic substances found in samples

The noise levels of crackers are tested at the RCF Sports Club ground in Chembur on Tuesday afternoon

Listen to this article Mumbai: Cracker noise levels drop significantly, but concerns about chemicals persist x 00:00

Noise levels from firecrackers have shown a significant decline over the past 15 years, according to a report by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and NGO Awaaz Foundation. Joint noise testing for this year conducted by the MPCB and NGO on Tuesday afternoon found that all firecrackers tested were well within permissible noise limits, a significant improvement compared to previous years. Thirty types of firecrackers available in the local market were tested on Tuesday, with noise levels recorded below 99 decibels (dB) for each sample.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, despite the progress in noise reduction, concerns remain about the chemical composition of firecrackers. Awaaz Foundation’s chemical analysis revealed the presence of several banned and toxic substances, including barium oxide (BaO), a compound hazardous to health and prohibited by the Supreme Court in 2018. Of the 30 samples tested this year, 11 were found to contain barium. In comparison, last year, 14 out of 22 firecracker samples tested contained barium, and in 2022, 13 out of 18 samples included the banned substance.



MPCB officials with Sumaira Abdulali, founder, Awaaz Foundation, at the venue

Although the noise standards for firecrackers—as notified by the Environment (Protection) Rules, 2006—prohibit firecrackers generating noise levels above 125 dB at a four-meter distance, there are currently no specific regulations in place to control the air pollution caused by the chemical components of firecrackers. According to MPCB and Awaaz Foundation, this report will help citizens make informed choices when purchasing firecrackers.

Gradual improvement

Joint testing of firecracker noise levels by Awaaz Foundation and MPCB began in 2004. Back then, 100 per cent of firecrackers exceeded the maximum permissible noise limits, MPCB officials said. In 2010, the highest recorded level was 130.6 dB(A), far exceeding both the World Health Organisation’s safe exposure limit and the legal limit of 125 dB(A). Over the years, increased public awareness, government action, and legal intervention have helped bring noise levels down. In 2020, the government mandated the use of ‘green crackers,’ developed by the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute, which claims to produce less noise and air pollution.

Sumaira Abdulali, founder of Awaaz Foundation, said, “It's encouraging that we found no noise violations this year, a trend we also observed in 2022 and 2023. For the first time since we began testing in 2008, all firecrackers tested in 2022 recorded noise levels below 120 dB. This year, none of the samples exceeded 99 dB.” Abdulali further emphasised the role of regulations and public awareness in achieving these improvements. “This progress underscores the effectiveness of regulations and awareness campaigns in reducing noise pollution during festive celebrations.”

However, she added: “This year’s report marks a dual narrative of progress and caution—while noise pollution from firecrackers is decreasing, the persistence of harmful chemicals indicates there is still work to be done to ensure both environmental and public health safety.” Awaaz Foundation has urged MPCB to conduct independent tests to confirm the findings and release an official report on the chemical content.

Test report highlights

>> Noise levels for each firecracker were recorded in decibels (dB), with none exceeding the permissible limit of 125 dB. Not a single sample recorded above 99 dB.

>> Chemical analyses revealed that 11 of the 30 samples contained barium oxide, a hazardous substance. Other detected substances included potassium nitrate, sulfur and aluminium powder.