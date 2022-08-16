Mumbai: Cracking start for new foot overbridges at Western Railway stations

Tiles on two bridges at Marine Lines have started coming off, while many are broken with sharp edges; same scene at Charni Road station

The condition of the FOBs at Marine Lines

Broken tiles that can injure commuters, missing tiles and pieces that have simply popped up on the surface—this is the state of a pair of 2-month-old foot overbridges at Marine Line station. Another bridge that came up last year at Charni Road station looks no different. As they face inconvenience daily, commuters have slammed the authorities over the shoddy work. All three overpasses were reconstructed after the Himalaya bridge collapsed at CST in March 2019.

Two foot overbridges (FOBs) at Marine Lines, one at the north end and the other connecting Chandanwadi crematorium, were among eight bridges that were declared dangerous for rail commuters after the Himalaya incident. Thousands of people passengers would use the FOBs to cross the busy road outside Marine Lines. The crematorium lane connects with commercial areas like Dawa Bazar, Bhuleshwar and Kalbadevi.

In June 2019, the BMC gave the contract to reconstruct the two FOBs to M/s SVJ Inovabuild Pvt Ltd at Rs 4.35 crore, which was 33 per cent more than the estimated cost of Rs 3.27 crore. While the structures were to be ready in 18 months, excluding monsoon, the contractor finished it on May 31, 2022.

In the past two months, the tiles on the steps of the crematorium bridge have become either come off or become loose. The condition of the other bridge is worse, with most tiles becoming loose, giving an unsteady walking experience to users.

The FOB on the east side of Charni Road station. Pic/Ashish Raje

“How can the BMC be so careless about the bridges which were rebuilt just two months back? The BMC demolished the bridges in no time declaring them dilapidated but took three years to reopen and now we feel the same danger while crossing the bridges,” said Girgaon resident Nilesh Bane.

Former corporator Rita Makwana was also unsparing in her criticism. “Not only the Marine Lines FOBs but even the Charni Road FOB is in a poor condition and commuters are sending complaints to me. If poor quality adhesives are used, then there are chances of tiles popping up. It is due to the poor work by the contractor and the civic administration’s sheer negligence,” she said.

Substandard work is visible on this Charni Road station overpass. Pic/Ashish Raje

At Charni Road, the FOB on MK Road was rebuilt in July last year. Here, too, the tiles have started coming off. “Commuters were used to crossing the busy road with great difficulty after the bridge was razed. But now, even though the bridge is rebuilt, I think crossing the road is less dangerous than walking on popping tiles and falling,” said Sanjeev Kale, another resident.

“We received the complaints and have already initiated the procedure to repair it. The tiles are coming out. It will need minor repairs,” said Satish Thosar, chief engineer of the bridges department.

Rs 4.35cr

Cost of the FOBs at Marine Lines station