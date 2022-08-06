Breaking News
Mumbai local train update: No day block on Western Railway suburban section on Sunday

Updated on: 06 August,2022 10:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The WR will carry out maintenance work on local train railway tracks, signalling and overhead equipment for which a jumbo block of three hours

Representative Image


The Western Railway (WR) will not carry out a mega block on Sunday. The WR will, however, carry out maintenance work on local train railway tracks, signalling and overhead equipment for which a jumbo block of three hours will be taken on up and down Diva lines at Vasai Road Yard from 12.15 am to 3.15 am on August 7.

According to a press release issued by WR, therefore, there will be no block in day time over Western Railway suburban section on Sunday.

Meanwhile, WR on Friday said that eight additional services of air conditioned (AC) local trains will run on the Mumbai suburban network replacing non-AC services from August 8.


Also Read: Mumbai: Western Railway to introduce 8 more AC local trains from Aug 8

The decision to increase AC services was taken "looking at the popularity and growing demand by the commuters," a railway release said. There would be four services each in up and down directions and they will be run on all days of a week.

This will take the number of AC train services to 48 from 40 at present.

In the up direction, there will be one additional AC service each between Virar, Churchgate, Borivali - Churchgate, Malad, Churchgate and Bhayandaar - Churchgate. In the down direction, there will be one AC service each between Churchgate - Virar, Churchgate - Borivali, Churchgate, Malad and Churchgate, Bhayandar, the release said.

Seven of the eight new AC train services will be operated on the fast line having limited stoppages.

