Mumbai Crime: 53-year-old held for theft at Nalasopara station

Police seen with the accused

The Vasai railway police arrested a 53-year-old woman for stealing valuables of a woman, while the latter was boarding a train at Nalasopara railway station.

The arrested accused has been identified as Anita Manik Chavan, a resident of Virar East. The incident occurred on April 28, while the victim was boarding a crowded train in the evening from Nalasopara railway station. Chavan was standing behind the woman, and found the chain of her bag slightly open.

Senior Inspector Sachin Ingavale of Vasai railway police said, “Chavan took the advantage of the crowd and stole a mobile phone, R4,000 and a mangalsutra from the bag.” The police managed to identify the accused with the help of the CCTV footage. All stolen items have been recovered from the accused.