Breaking News
Mumbai: As crowds and heat soar, no new AC trains for city this summer
Mumbai: Raped by teacher, brave girl juggles police apathy and SSC exams
Mumbai: Only hospital patients to be tested for H3N2
Mumbai: Finally, census for stray dogs to get underway
Maharashtra: For first time in 30 years, a three-pronged threat for the Thackerays
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Crime Cops value Rs 60000 per tola gold at Rs 10000 a tola in FIR

Mumbai Crime: Cops value Rs 60,000 per tola gold at Rs 10,000 a tola in FIR

Updated on: 20 March,2023 05:32 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prakash Bambroliya |

Top

Thirty-six women lost mangalsutras, gold chains at event at Mira Road; claim every FIR devalued their gold

Mumbai Crime: Cops value Rs 60,000 per tola gold at Rs 10,000 a tola in FIR

Over a 100 police personnel were at the event on Saturday


Gold chains and mangalsutras of more than 50 women were stolen at a function of spiritual leader Dhirendra Krishna Shastri alias Bageshwar Baba at Mira Road on Saturday. Those who lodged complaints said the police have not lodged the worth of their stolen goods as per market rates. Complainants claimed that in each FIR, the police have given the value of one tola gold as Rs 10,000 when in the market it is around Rs 60,000.


When questioned, an officer said they had used old rates but did not explain this. Around 36 women registered FIRs at Mira Road police station against the organisers and workers of the event late on Saturday. The function was held from 5 pm to 9 pm on both days. However, after Saturday’s complaints, there was more security on Sunday.



The Bageshwar Baba programme was organised at Central Park ground near S.K. Stone Chowkie by local MLA Gita Jain for two days. On Saturday, a huge crowd gathered at this ground. The police found that more than 50 women lost their gold jewellery.


The crowd at the event
The crowd at the event

Borivli-based Sunita Gawli who lost her 17 grams mangalsutra worth Rs 1.30 lakh said, “I purchased it two years back. Today the gold rate has risen but the police are not recording the current rate. In my complaint, they have done the valuation at Rs 17,000. They told me that in theft cases they give this valuation. We also provided a bill of the mangalsutra but they are not accepting it. We don’t understand this.”

Also Read: How a 74-year-old man got trapped in drug-dealing by Ethiopian cartel

Complainants alleged that in each FIR, the police have written the value of one tola gold as Rs 10,000 but in the market the rate is Rs 60,000. Poonam Singh who lost her gold chain told mid-day, “The organisers should have installed CCTV cameras. The thieves took advantage of the crowds, which were huge. It was the organiser’s responsibility.”

More than 80-100 police personnel were deployed at this event but the police failed to catch the accused. The police found that there were no CCTV cameras at the venue. Senior Inspector Vijaysingh Bagal of Mira Road police station, when asked about the valuations  only said, “We have used old rates.” When asked what these old rates were and how they came upon them, he declined to answer. He added, “We also arrested six women from Rajasthan and are questioning them.” mid-day tried to contact MLA Gita Jain but she was unavailable for comment. 

March 18
The day 50 women were robbed of gold at the event

mira road mumbai police mumbai crime branch mumbai crime news mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK