Mumbai Crime: Electrician who sold ganja found on actress nabbed

Updated on: 01 May,2023 07:33 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Crime branch now investigating whether it was a one-time job or if the 28-year-old man from Mira Road has links to a drug cartel

Mumbai Crime: Electrician who sold ganja found on actress nabbed

Shanti Singh Rajput, the man arrested for selling ganja to main accused Anthony Paul

Mumbai Crime: Electrician who sold ganja found on actress nabbed
Officers of Unit X of Mumbai police's crime branch said they have arrested an electrician for selling ganja to baker Anthony Paul, who allegedly planted it on actress Chrisann Pereira that led to her arrest at Sharjah airport last month.


Paul, the arrested accused in the case, allegedly obtained half a kilogramme of ganja from him and planted the drug on all his victims, they added. Police arrested Shanti Singh Rajput, 28, a resident of Mira Road, on Saturday. He is an electrician and had done a job for Paul at his bakery last year, they said. Officers are now investigating where Rajput purchased the ganja from.



"Last December, Paul was discussing with someone about procurement of ganja and Rajput overheard his conversation. He told Paul that he could arrange it for him," an officer privy to the investigation told mid-day. Rajput arranged ganja for Paul, who was planting it in cakes and trophies, which he handed over to his victims, including Pereira, Clayton Rodrigues and two others who managed to escape.

"We are checking if Rajput is connected to any drug syndicate or he arranged narcotics just for Paul," the officer added. The officers on Sunday produced Rajput before the holiday court which remanded him to police custody for further investigation.

mumbai police mumbai crime branch mumbai crime news sharjah mumbai mumbai news

