Mumbai Crime: Man stabbed to death near Khar Subway

Updated on: 28 August,2022 07:47 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sachin Gaad | mailbag@mid-day.com

Shahjahan had filed a police complaint against Akil at Rabodi Police Station in Thane last week

Mumbai Crime: Man stabbed to death near Khar Subway

The Vakola police have registered an offence of murder, after a 38-year-old man was stabbed to death near Khar Subway on Friday night. On the complaint of the  deceased’s wife, the police have booked the wife’s college friend, Akil Sayyad, 40, who had allegedly threatened to kill her husband in the past. Manhunt for the accused is underway, said the police.


According to the police, deceased Parvez Bashir Khan was found in a pool of blood near Khar Subway on Friday Night. He had stab injuries in his neck and on the hand. A bike rider, who spotted him, rushed him to nearby VN Desai Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Khan, a resident of Rabodi, dealed in imitation jewellery and had come to Kurla on Friday. 

According to his wife Shahajahan’s statement to the police, Akil and she were in the same college. Since last few months, Akil had been asking her to marry him. When she declined, he had threatened to kidnap her and her children and kill her husband, as stated in her statement to the police. 


Shahjahan had filed a police complaint against Akil at Rabodi Police Station in Thane last week. She suspected that Akil called her husband to Santacruz and attacked him, since he was holding a grudge against her for not marrying him, she stated in her statement. 

Senior inspector Pradip More of Vakola police station confirmed the registration of an FIR under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against accused Akil and added that the investigation is underway.

