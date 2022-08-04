Mumbai Crime: Police informer among two held with drugs at Santacruz-Chembur Link Road

According to the official, the duo, residents of suburban Chembur, were nabbed at Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR) when they arrived in a car to deliver drugs

Two persons, including a police informer, were arrested here in the early hours of Wednesday for possession of drugs, a police official said.

According to the official, the duo, residents of suburban Chembur, were nabbed at Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR) when they arrived in a car to deliver drugs.

The police laid a trap at a bridge and intercepted the car in which both the accused were travelling and recovered 48 grams of MD (mephedrone) drugs from their possession, he said, adding the vehicle was seized.

More arrests are likely in the case, said the official.

The duo was booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act) and further investigation was underway, he added.

