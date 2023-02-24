Mumbai Crime: Promised job in Oman, woman forced into sex trade

A casting agent for junior artistes in Hindi films, her business collapsed during the pandemic, leaving her desperate and vulnerable to traffickers

Representation pic

The Kashimira police have registered a case of trafficking against unidentified agents for luring a 43-year-old woman on the promise of placing her as a domestic help in Oman and forcing her into sex trade. The Mira Road woman, who used to be a casting agent for junior artistes in Hindu films, had paid Rs 3 lakh to an agent.

Found agent online

In June 2022, the victim contacted an agent she found on Justdial and met with her and her boss in Andheri. They promised her a job in Oman as a housemaid with a monthly salary of Rs 25,000, which she initially refused. After they offered her better terms, she accepted a job in Muscat and left India on July 26. On arriving at Muscat, a man in his 20s picked her up at the airport and drove her to a bungalow owned by an Omani. Later that day, she was taken to an office where she saw other women, most of them from India, Malaysia, and Bangladesh.

Shocking revelations

The women revealed to her that they had been brought there to be prostituted. The panicked woman contacted her agents and sent messages on social media, but they did not respond. When she protested against the handlers in the office, they abused and assaulted her.

She eventually reached an acquaintance in Muscat, who helped her escape after paying her captors R1.6 lakh. Her rescuers contacted her family and she returned home on August 2. On August 23, she filed a police complaint against the agents at the Kashimira police station.

300 women captive

Following preliminary investigation, the police on Tuesday registered a case against the unidentified agents under Sections 370 (trafficking), 420 (cheating), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

“This is a disturbing human trafficking and sexual exploitation racket,” the woman told mid-day. “More than 300 women from India, Malaysia and Bangladesh are being held captive.” “The case was registered on Tuesday and investigation is currently on. A search is on for the accused and he will be caught soon,” said DCP Jayant Bajbale (Zone I), MBVV police.