Mumbai Crime: Woman robs own house of cash and jewellery to run away with ex

The woman robbed her 43-year-old husband of cash and jewellery totalling Rs 8.5 lakh. The police cracked the case with the help of fingerprints

The Kurar police on Thursday said they have arrested a 31-year-old woman who committed a robbery at her own house nine months back. Cops, who were investigating the complaint filed by her husband, said she had planned to take the loot and elope with her ex-husband. The woman robbed her 43-year-old husband of cash and jewellery totalling Rs 8.5 lakh. The police cracked the case with the help of fingerprints.

The incident happened at the couple’s flat in Omkar SRA society in Malad East. She committed the robbery hours before leaving for Sangli to visit a relative with her second husband, on May 7, 2022, when the complainant went out to get the car cleaned. She broke the locker with a screwdriver, then left a broken lock on the inner door and closed the outer safety door, which has a latch and went down, said cops.

When they returned on May 13, she left the building immediately after making some excuse. The husband entered the home alone and found Rs 4.57 lakh cash and jewellery worth Rs 3.77 lakh gone, they added. He immediately informed the police. A team was formed under the guidance of DCP (Zone 12) Smita Patil, comprising senior inspector Satesh Gavde, API Punkaj Wankhede and others.

The probe team grew suspicious when they noticed that the safety latch was not broken. Suspecting an insider’s job, they took fingerprints from the crime spot and the report came back this week. After cross-examination, they zeroed-in on the complainant’s wife who they arrested on Tuesday after she confessed to the crime, cops said. She said that her ex-husband, who lives in Malwani with their 17-year-old son, is also involved, said cops. The complaint then told the police that cash and valuables had gone missing earlier, too. She is currently in judicial remand.