Mumbai: Crook pushes woman into loan trap, then dupes her

Kurar police arrest man after woman finds he had transferred Rs 50,000 to himself and bought a phone using her ID and bank account details

Indrajeet Yadav, the arrested accused, is now in police custody. Cops are now looking for those harassing the woman over loan repayment

The Kurar police have arrested a 28-year-old man who allegedly helped a woman take out two loans from a finance company, and then used her identity and bank account details to dupe her of thousands. The 30-year-old woman from Kurar, who runs a shop, was in need of money when Indrajeet Yadav offered to help her. He used her documents to register at the loan firm and helped her borrow Rs 2.5 lakh.

She got the first loan of Rs 50,000 in October 2021 and two months later, she got Rs 2 lakh in her bank account. One day, Yadav transferred Rs 50,000 from her bank account to himself, but told her that he had repaid the first loan amount, she alleged in her complaint. Meanwhile, EMIs for the second loan were getting auto-debited from her account. However, she noticed another EMI on her account, for a mobile phone worth Rs 24,000, she told the police.

The complainant got the details from the bank and went to a shop in Nalasopara from where the mobile was bought on loan. She learnt that someone had used her documents for the purchase. “When I threatened to file a police complaint, someone transferred Rs 18,000 to my account. Later, I came to know that it was Yadav,” she alleged in the complaint.

In the meantime, the woman told mid-day, she had been getting calls and messages from agents, asking to repay the loans. Her morphed photos were sent to people in her contact book on the phone. “Traumatised, I approached the police in June 2022 and lodged a complaint,” she added.

Under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 7) Smita Patil, a team led by Senior Inspector Satesh Gavde began the investigation and using technical analysis caught Yadav on Tuesday. Police said they are now looking for other accused in the case who were harassing her over repayment of loans.