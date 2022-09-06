Mumbai currently has 2,771 active Covid-19 patients

The total tests done for the disease were 5,352

Mumbai on Monday reported 173 Covid-19 positive patients and two deaths. The total tests done for the disease were 5,352. Currently the city has 2,771 active patients. At least 349 people recovered and were discharged.

At least 27 patients were hospitalised on Monday. Of these two were put on oxygen support. The deceased were both senior citizens and both women had comorbidities. The doubling rate of Mumbai is 1,962 days.

Thane district reported 228 new Covid-19 cases, raising its infection count to 7,42,801, a health official said on Monday. With the addition of the latest numbers on Sunday, the district currently has 1,850 active Covid-19 cases, he said. No Covid-19 fatality was reported in Thane on Sunday and the death toll stood at 11,946.

The recovery count has reached 7,29,650, the official said. With 5,910 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India’s total tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 4,44,62,445, while the active cases declined to 53,974, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll climbed to 5,28,007 with 16 fatalities, including seven deaths reconciled by Kerala.

173

Total no of cases in Mumbai

1,962

Doubling rate of the Mumbai

2

No of deaths in city on Monday

349

No of patients recovered and discharged in city on Monday

