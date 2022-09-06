Breaking News
Updated on: 06 September,2022 07:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The total tests done for the disease were 5,352

Mumbai currently has 2,771 active Covid-19 patients

A man gets his Covid shot at Nair hospital. File pic


Mumbai on Monday reported 173 Covid-19 positive patients and two deaths. The total tests done for the disease were 5,352. Currently the city has 2,771 active patients. At least 349 people recovered and were discharged.


At least 27 patients were hospitalised on Monday. Of these two were put on oxygen support. The deceased were both senior citizens and both women had comorbidities. The doubling rate of Mumbai is 1,962 days. 



Thane district reported 228 new Covid-19 cases, raising its infection count to 7,42,801, a health official said on Monday. With the addition of the latest numbers on Sunday, the district currently has 1,850 active Covid-19 cases, he said. No Covid-19 fatality was reported in Thane on Sunday and the death toll stood at 11,946.


The recovery count has reached 7,29,650, the official said. With 5,910 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India’s total tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 4,44,62,445, while the active cases declined to 53,974, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll climbed to 5,28,007 with 16 fatalities, including seven deaths reconciled by Kerala.  

173
Total no of cases in Mumbai

1,962
Doubling rate of the Mumbai

2
No of deaths in city on Monday

349
No of patients recovered and discharged in city on Monday

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

