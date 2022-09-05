Breaking News
Active Covid-19 cases in India decline to 53,974

Updated on: 05 September,2022 10:40 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Representational images. Pic/iStock


With 5,910 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,44,62,445, while the active cases declined to 53,974, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.


The death toll climbed to 5,28,007 with 16 fatalities, including seven deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The active cases comprise 0.12 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.69 per cent, the health ministry said. A decline of 1,140 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.


The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.60 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.15 per cent, according to the health ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,38,80,464, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent. According to the ministry, 213.52 crore doses of Covid vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore cases on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25 this year. Meanwhile, the nine new fatalities include three from Maharashtra, two from Karnataka and one each from Jammu and Kashmir, Manipur, Odisha and West Bengal.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

