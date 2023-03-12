Breaking News
You can track nullah-cleaning work in Mumbai this year as well
Mumbai: Two years after collapse, part of Dahisar bridge finally opens
Mumbai: COO of pharma firm held for smuggling ‘IS drug’
Mumbai: Woman dies after iron rod falls on her on Western Express Highway
Mumbai 1993 blasts: Time has passed, but the pain hasn’t
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Customs seize gold worth Rs 140 cr concealed in undergarments footwear

Mumbai: Customs seize gold worth Rs 1.40 cr concealed in undergarments, footwear

Updated on: 12 March,2023 10:51 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

The seizure was made from three foreign nationals, who had arrived from Addis Abada to Mumbai on Friday

Mumbai: Customs seize gold worth Rs 1.40 cr concealed in undergarments, footwear

Representative Image


Gold worth Rs 1.40 crore concealed in undergarments and footwear, was seized from foreign nationals by the Mumbai Customs department.


The seizure was made from three foreign nationals, who had arrived from Addis Abada to Mumbai on Friday.



The gold weighs over 3 kilograms and is valued at around Rs 140 crores.


As per the Mumbai Customs, the accused had concealed the gold in their undergarments and in the sole of the footwear.

Also Read: Mumbai: Two Nigerian nationals held for carrying cocaine worth Rs 29 crore hidden in stomach

The information was given by the Mumbai Customs department in a statement.

"On 10th March, Mumbai Airport Customs seized over 3 Kg gold valued at Rs 1.40 Crore from three foreign nationals who had arrived from Addis Ababa to Mumbai. Gold was found to be concealed in their undergarments and insole of the footwear," the statement read.

Further investigation is underway in the case.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

mumbai mumbai news mumbai airport mumbai customs news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK