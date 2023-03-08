Mumbai: Two Nigerian nationals held for carrying cocaine worth Rs 29 crore hidden in stomach

Acting on intelligence inputs, DRI officials intercepted two passengers after they arrived at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International airport from Lagos via Addis Ababa

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested two Nigerian nationals for trying to smuggle cocaine into India. The Nigerians swallowed 167 capsules, which they later purged during the medical examination. The value of the cocaine is estimated at around Rs 29.76 crore in the international market.

Acting on intelligence inputs, DRI officials intercepted two passengers after they arrived at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International airport from Lagos via Addis Ababa.

“The suspected passengers were intercepted by the team of DRI officers on March 3. They were suspected to have concealed NDPS substance by body packing and hence were produced before the court which ordered their medical examination,” an officer of DRI said.

3 days to recover the narcotics

The medical examination of Nigerians further confirmed that duo had ingested capsules containing some substance. During the course of the medicial examination, “the passengers purged a total of 167 capsules over the period of three days. The substance wrapped in those capsules tested positive for cocaine,” the officer added.

The agency has said that a total of 2.976 kg of cocaine has been recovered from those capsules and seized under NDPS Act, 1985. The illicit international market value of contraband is about Rs 29.76 crore. Both the passengers were arrested and have been put under Judicial Custody. “Further investigation in the case is in progress,” the officer said.