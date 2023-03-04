Mumbai Crime: With no physical evidence, here is how cops hope to prove slow-poisoning

Web search history of Kajal’s lover shows arsenic and thallium were bought a month before her mother-in-law died; cook’s statement raises suspicion, say cops

Sarla Devi Shah, who was allegedly murdered in August, a month before Kamalkant, her son

In the absence of hard evidence, crime branch is relying on the statement of the deceased’s cook and web search history and purchase orders for arsenic and thallium. All this proves Kavita alias Kajal Shah and her paramour Hitesh Jain poisoned her mother-in-law, too. Kajal and Jain then murdered the former’s husband, Kamalkant Shah, the same way, the cops said. Both Kamalkant and his mother Sarla Devi Shah died barely a month apart, last year.

Search history

According to Unit 09 of the crime branch, Jain's web search history shows that he had been procuring arsenic and thallium from different dealers since July 2022. He also looked up arsenic 105 times and thallium 156. He was in contact with the dealers via WhatsApp on July 20 to procure the poison, and hence it clearly confirms that the duo poisoned Sarla Devi because she died in August, said the cops.



Kamalkant Shah, who was murdered allegedly by his wife Kajal

In a chat with one of the dealers on July 20, Jain said that he urgently needed arsenic and that he would first buy 100 gm for testing, cops said, adding that he also asked for European standard certificates and a solubility report. He then told the dealer that he would purchase it in bulk later. But the dealer told him that the minimum purchase order has to be for 500 gm and he agreed.

The crime branch dug deep for evidence in the Sarla Devi case, as there is no hard proof, unlike Kamalkant’s case. The cops have a metal blood test report, an autopsy report and the forensic report, confirming his death due to high levels of arsenic and thallium. As there was no suspicion, no such test or autopsy was conducted on Sarla Devi.

Cook’s statement

Cops said the statement of Kamalkant’s cook was crucial in the case. Kajal used to cook only for herself and her daughter, whereas Sarla Devi cooked for the rest of the family members, she told the crime branch. Slowly, Kajal took control over the kitchen and she would not let anyone enter when she cooked, he added. “I used to keep warm water in a pot for the mother [Sarla Devi], but suddenly she started filling up the pot. She also started giving her food. I found that strange,” read the cook’s statement.



Hitesh Jain, Kajal's lover

The cook also told the cops that Kajal made him throw away the water pot after Sarla Devi’s death, even though it was in a good condition. After Sarla Devi’s death, Kajal started serving ukala to her husband and “whenever she made the ukala, she didn't me inside the kitchen,” he said in the statement. The police said that these are strong pieces of evidence, also because she had symptoms that Kamalkant suffered from. There is enough evidence to prove it to be a case of double murder.

Chronology of events

July 7, 1.44 am: Hitesh Jain orders thallium on Indiamart

July 18, 11.35 pm: Jain orders arsenic on Indiamart

July 20, 12.05 am: Jain makes payment and purchases thallium

July 22: Jain procures arsenic from Rahul Chandan

July 25: Jain receives delivery of arsenic at his home, then hands both poisonous chemicals to Kajal

July 29: Sarla Devi Shah, mother of Kamalkant, suffers from stomach pain and starts vomiting. She is hospitalised

August 13: Sarla Devi passes away in hospital

August 24: Kamalkant suffers from stomach pain and starts vomiting

August 27: Kamalkant is admitted to Criticare hospital

September 3: He is shifted to Bombay Hospital

Sept 16: Bombay Hospital doctors receive blood test report, find arsenic in excess. They ask the family members to undergo a heavy metal test and search for BAL antidote for Kamalkant. Kajal leaves in a hurry

Sept 19: Doctors inform family that Kamalkant has only a few hours. He dies at 10.40 pm

Sept 20: Kajal opposes his post-mortem

Sept 20-23: Kajal is against filing police complaint on suspicious death of Kamalkant

Sept 23: Kajal’s heavy metal test report shows trace of thallium in her blood

Sept 24: Kamalkant’s family submits application at Santacruz police station for probe. Kajal consumes leftover thallium upon learning about this