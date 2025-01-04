Recently, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addressed the long-standing issue of affordable housing for Dabbawalas

The Mumbai Dabbawala Association has expressed concerns over the financial feasibility of the Maharashtra government's initiative to provide houses to Dabbawalas at a cost of Rs 25 lakh per unit.

Dabbawalas, who have been delivering lunch boxes across Mumbai for 135 years, face significant challenges in securing their own homes due to financial constraints. Many continue to live in slums, rented spaces, or shared accommodations, unable to afford homeownership in Mumbai’s high-priced real estate market, the Mumbai Dabbawala Association said.

Recently, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addressed the long-standing issue of affordable housing for Dabbawalas. During a meeting with the Mumbai Dabbawala Association at his residence, Fadnavis recognized their vital contribution to Mumbai's non-governmental economy and assured them of government support in meeting their housing needs.

As part of the initiative, the government has approved the construction of 12,000 homes under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana on 46 acres of land in Dive Anjangaon, Thane. The project, to be executed by MHADA, has Fadnavis promising all necessary support to ensure its successful completion.

The housing project will follow a public-private partnership model, with 5,000 homes, each measuring 500 sq. ft., being offered to Dabbawalas at Rs 25 lakh per unit. While this gesture has been welcomed by the Mumbai Dabbawala Association, concerns persist about the financial burden it could place on Dabbawalas, whose average monthly earnings range from Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000.

The Association argues that with such modest earnings, it would be extremely difficult for Dabbawalas to secure a loan for a Rs 25 lakh property.

In response, the Mumbai Dabbawala Association has requested that Dabbawalas be classified as part of the "low-income group," enabling them to access housing at more affordable prices, ideally in the Rs 10-12 lakh range. The Association is also advocating for easier access to bank loans with flexible repayment terms to help Dabbawalas achieve their dream of homeownership.

Additionally, the Association has appealed to Chief Minister Fadnavis for housing assistance for the families of deceased Dabbawalas, proposing that the heirs of long-serving workers also be considered for housing opportunities.

“This initiative seeks to acknowledge the invaluable contribution of Dabbawalas to Mumbai’s daily life. The Mumbai Dabbawala Association hopes that, under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the long-pending issue of housing will be resolved,” said the Association in a statement.