Mumbai: Dabbawalas thank Railways for adding luggage compartment in Vande Metro trains

While the present AC locals don't have a separate luggage compartment for fishermen, tiffin services, and other luggage bearers, the officials announced that there will be modifications in the design for these luggage bearers in the upcoming Vande Metro trains

As the AC local trains will soon be upgraded to Vande Metro trains in Mumbai, the city's dabbawala (tiffin service) association are happy to know that there will be a separate compartment for luggage in the newly designed trains.

"One of the specific features of the Vande Metro train is that it will have a luggage compartment at either end of the train with a separate AC duct,” a MRVC official told mid-day.

Listening to this announcement, Mumbai's Dabbawala association felt relief. Expressing their concern, Subhash Talekar, spokesperson of Mumbai Dabbawala Association, said, "The first Mumbai Metro on the Versova-Ghatkopar route was opened in Mumbai many years ago, but those metro trains did not have a luggage compartment separately for us and we were allowed to carry goods of a certain length, width and weight. We raised the issue to the then MMRDA Commissioner chief and demanded that the metro trains should have a luggage compartment."

Talekar added, "The MMRDA office said that it's a good suggestion but the current metro does not have the facility to install luggage compartments. Later on, when they increase the number of metro coaches they will keep this suggestion in mind and consider it."

Now, the railway board has approved the construction of 338 Vande Metro trains. "During this approval, the demand made by Mumbai Dabewala Association was approved. They have decided to install separate air-conditioned luggage compartments at both ends of the metro train," added Talekar.

Last year, mid-day had highlighted the issue of how the AC trains did not have space for the city’s traditional commuters, like the dabbawallahs, and other luggage bearers. Following the reports, the railways promised to incorporate design changes in future trains to make them more inclusive.