Mumbai: Dadar FOB to finally land at platform 4

Two months later, MRVC begins work, as promised, to build the staircase on the narrow but busiest platform of the station

The point where the staircase will be built

Almost two months ago, Dadar railway station got its brand new foot overbridge, but commuters were upset at the missing link to busy and narrow platform no. 4. The MRVC had assured to work on the connector post-monsoon, and it has kept its word. Construction for a staircase connecting to the FOB has finally begun.

The new foot overbridge (FOB) got connections to all platforms with the exception of platform no. 4, from where commuters take the fast locals to Churchgate. The platform is not only busy, but also narrow. mid-day had, on September 28, highlighted the commuters’ ire over the missing link.

The portion of the FOB where the staircase will connect

Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) officials had assured that a staircase would be built after the monsoon.

“The work had been postponed due to the monsoon, as platform no. 4 is very narrow. Any digging work during the rainy season would have affected passenger movement, creating a risky atmosphere. The work on the new staircase has been taken up with meticulous planning. At present, a small section of the platform has been barricaded to start the work on the foundations, so that there is minimal inconvenience to the passengers. The work will be completed in a time-bound manner,” said MRVC Chief Public Relations Officer Sunil Udasi.

The commuters said the railways should try to complete the work soon. “The railways should also explore options to widen the narrow platform permanently, considering the huge crowd of fast local trains to Churchgate,” said Dr Girija Shenoy, a commuter.

Nearly 5.5 lakh passengers visit Dadar station daily. Besides catering to people coming from outside the city, it acts as a major node for local commuters. During festive seasons or any political rally and conclaves, the daily footfall crosses 8 lakh.

The FOB is about 5.81 metres long and 8 metres wide, and connects to platform nos. 1, 2, 3, 5 as well as the east-side skywalk.

