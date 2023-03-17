Mumbai: Dadar-Mahim area sees rise in coronavirus cases in March; no new case in Dharavi

In March, the G North ward reported seven Covid-19 cases in the first 15 days. All the cases were reported from different areas of Dadar and Mahim. While eight coronavirus cases were reported in February from the same ward

Representative image. Pic/Istock

As the number of Covid-19 cases are rising in the city, there is no particular trend seen in the patients who are testing positive for coronavirus in Mumbai, said civic body officials.

In the G North ward, a rise in the number of Covid-19 cases is seen in Mahim and Dadar areas, while zero cases have been reported from Dharavi so far.

In March, the G North ward reported seven cases in the first 15 days of the month. All the cases were reported from different areas of Dadar and Mahim. While eight cases were reported in February from the same ward.

As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) public health officials, out of these seven cases which were reported in the last 15 days, six cases are from Dadar and one was reported from the Mahim area.

The officials also stated that there is no particular trend seen in these cases as they are staggered around different areas and across the age group. All the cases reported so far are asymptomatic.

Dr Mangala Gomare, executive officer of the public health department, BMC said that there has been an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases but none of the cases are severe.

“House-to-house surveys are conducted to find fever cases as the number of Covid-19 cases as well as seasonal influenza cases are increasing in the city. We are seeing an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases but most of them are asymptomatic cases. There is no need to panic,” said Gomare.

Mumbai reported 185 active cases on March 16 and 35 patients tested positive for the virus.