Mumbai: Death trap on Borivli’s Link Road

Around 100 feet of the busy Link Road, dug up for water pipeline repair work two months ago in May, remains unpaved, inconveniencing motorists while BMC plays blame game

The patch of unpaved road in front of MHB Colony police station on Link Road in Borivli. Pics/Nimesh Dave

Is the BMC waiting for deaths due to potholes in Mumbai like Thane? The civic body has left a patch of Link Road in Borivli West unpaved after digging for repairing a water pipeline in May, which has already led to incidents of bikers falling.

MNS leader Nayan Kadam said, “This is an unforgivable negligence of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and motorists may have to pay a heavy cost for it. Is the BMC waiting for pothole deaths like Thane?”

“When we asked the BMC road department, they said the hydraulic department would restore the road. But why should citizens suffer because of their blame game?” Kadam asked, adding, “Hope the authorities will restore this road before it leads to a casualty.”

Prasad Kulapkar, an MNS officer-bearer, said, “Some bikers have fallen due to this rough patch. This patch is right in front of the MHB Colony police station and hence cops are also facing difficulties.”

“This road was dug up in mid-May to repair an underground water pipeline and once the work was complete, they filled the pit only with soil, which has washed away in the heavy rains. And this is the condition of at least 100 feet,” Kulapkar added.

When contacted, Sanjay Baviskar, BMC executive engineer, said, “The road will be repaired by the hydraulic department after the completion of pipeline repair. We have received some complaints. I already wrote to the hydraulic department about this.”

Nandkishor Todankar, a biker who takes the road regularly, said, “I saw some bikers fall because of this road. It has been over two months since. The authorities should repair this immediately.” Cops said they tried to mitigate the issue. Sudhir Kudalkar, senior inspector, MHB Colony police station, said, “We have put barricades in that area for the safety of motorists. But this has led to narrowing of the road which, in turn, leads to traffic congestion. We will inform the authority concerned.”