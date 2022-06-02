Breaking News
Updated on: 02 June,2022 07:55 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sameer Surve

Former corporators say people are approaching them with demands for work; add that they can only forward the same to the administration

Mumbai: Delay in BMC polls means delay in ward funds too

Citizens at former Sena corporator Tukaram Patil’s (in blue shirt) office with their demands


Amid growing demand from citizens for development works in their wards, former corporators are rendered helpless as the delay in holding the BMC election has meant there is no corporator’s fund yet. 

Shital Mhatre, Shiv Sena leader and former corporator from Dahisar, said, “People demand various works in their locality such as walkway, drain repair, benches. But this year there is no ward-level provision for such works yet. We just forward letters to the ward office and take follow-ups.”




“Every year, corporators get funds for local work. But as our term has ended, the ward doesn’t have provision,” said former opposition leader Ravi Raja. He added, “We are carrying out urgent work in coordination with civic officials, but not every demand from the citizens can be met. We are telling the citizens that these works will be done after the election.”


