Restored bus routes ease traffic, revive vital connection in south Mumbai

Much-needed footpaths on the newly constructed Delisle Road bridge

Listen to this article Mumbai: Delisle Road bridge footpaths ready, await staircases and escalators for full access x 00:00

After residents' complaints and demands, the much-needed footpaths on the newly constructed Delisle Road bridge at Lower Parel are ready over the railway section, while the rest is currently barricaded for pedestrians. However, they'll only be accessible once the construction of the staircases and escalators is completed. Furthermore, the restoration of bus routes on the bridge is relieving traffic pressure on smaller roads in south Mumbai, reinstating it as a crucial connector in the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

An engineer on-site said, “The footpath outside the girder is now paved and ready. However, it's complete over the railway stretches, with planned landings for staircases and escalators at the corners. The BMC is set to construct four staircases and install two escalators. This work will be completed soon.”

For now, temporary walking spaces with barricades have been set up on the Currey Road side. The bridge had been closed since July 24, 2018, due to safety concerns. Siddhesh Kanse from the commuter rights body Aapli BEST Aaplyasathi said, “After a wait of over four years, the railway bridge at Lower Parel station has reopened for traffic today. During ongoing construction, all BEST bus routes, including route numbers 2 limited, 44, 52, 57, and 63, were diverted via the Curry Road bridge. We appealed to the BEST to restore the original routes as soon as the bridge was about to reopen.”



Ongoing construction of the staircases and escalators

“The BEST was quick to respond and all of them were promptly restored as the bridge opened to the public. We are thankful to the BEST for this. The old bus routes are back in place and it will help in a big way to decongest the alternative routes,” said Rupesh Shelatkar, president, Aapli BEST Aaplyasathi.

Jul 24, 2018

Year the bridge has been closed since