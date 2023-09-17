Mumbai: Part of Delisle Road bridge opens up for vehicular movement

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) opened the eastbound lane of Mumbai's Delisle Road bridge near Lower Paral railway station for vehicular movement on Sunday, September 17, 2023

BMC opens second arm of Delisle Road bridge (Pic/Ashish Raje)

Initially, the civic body had planned to open the second arm of the Delisle Road bridge by the end of August 2023. The civic body missed multiple deadlines for the reopening of the bridge.

According to the BMC, the construction of Delisle Road bridge on NM Joshi Marg and Ganpatrao Kadam Marg is now in its final stage. "The construction of three access roads - two coming from NM Joshi Marg and one coming from Ganpatrao Kadam Marg is under the jurisdiction of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Of these, the westbound route was already opened on June 1, 2023. However, the eastern route connecting Lower Paral and Curry Road stations on NM Joshi Marg is very important for traffic. All the public representatives as well as the BMC administration were constantly trying to start at least one of the two sides of this route before the beginning of Ganeshotsav festival, this year," the press statement of BMC stated.

Ulhas Mahale, Deputy Commissioner (Infrastructure) stated that the work of this bridge has become possible due to the relief of rains in the month of August. "The work of erecting both up and down girders on NM Joshi Marg was completed in the month of August.

A few days ago, Mumbai's Lower Parel and Curry Road residents voiced their discontent with the BMC over the prolonged delay in completing the second arm of the Delisle Road bridge.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has missed out multiple deadlines. The first arm of the bridge opened on June 1, and second arm on September 17. According to the BMC, the full bridge will be completed by the end of October 2023.