Govt encourages citizens to ‘adopt’ patients to help them recover with better nutrition

Senior PI Jyoti Bagul Bhople of Charkkop police station, who adopted two patients, hands out a food basket

In a major push to eliminate tuberculosis (TB) from the country, the government has intensified its efforts under the National Tuberculosis Elimination Program (NTEP). Authorities are encouraging public participation through the Ni-kshay Mitra Food Basket Scheme, urging individuals, NGOs, and corporate entities to support patients with nutritious food.

Dr Varsha Puri, deputy executive health officer and city TB officer, urged citizens to come forward and donate nutritious food that can be handed over to those in need. “Patients are undergoing treatment in government and private hospitals but still require nutritional support for recovery,” she said.

Many poor TB patients are sole earners in their families, facing a difficult choice between spending their earnings on feeding their families or fulfilling their own nutritional needs for recovery. These underprivileged patients have appealed for public support, urging more people to come forward and provide nutritious food to aid in their recovery.

Dr Varsha Puri (centre), deputy executive health officer and city TB officer, hands out a food basket

“As part of the 100 Days Public Campaign, a nationwide TB detection drive is underway. Unlike previous methods where patients had to visit hospitals for diagnosis, the government has implemented a door-to-door testing strategy, ensuring early detection and timely medical intervention. This intensified screening process has significantly increased TB case detection, allowing for immediate treatment and essential healthcare support,” said an official.

Recognising that nutrition plays a crucial role in TB recovery, the government has launched the Ni-kshay Mitra Food Basket initiative under the 100 Days Public Awareness Campaign. “This programme allows individuals, businesses, and organisations to ‘adopt’ TB patients and provide nutritious food every month, aiding their recovery and strengthening their immunity,” said a district TB officer.

According to official sources, India currently has over 1.5 million active TB patients. While the government provides free treatment and R1,000 per month for nutritional support, this assistance alone may not be sufficient. Currently, 1,399 Ni-kshay Mitras have registered in Mumbai, including NGOs, private companies, and individuals. So far, they have distributed approximately 117,070 Golden Basket Kits to TB patients. However, these numbers fluctuate daily as new cases emerge.

Health officials are conducting daily screenings across all 24 municipal wards in Mumbai. Additionally, TB screenings are being carried out at large companies, construction sites, schools, and colleges, with samples collected from suspected individuals. Officials have observed an increase in drug-resistant TB cases, particularly among school and college students. However, timely medical intervention and proper nutrition have proven effective in aiding recovery.

A sudden rise in TB cases is not surprising, as earlier, TB was detected only when a patient visited a doctor. Now, with active screening efforts, more cases are being identified at an early stage. Family members of TB patients are also at high risk due to close contact. Therefore, when individuals are diagnosed with TB, their entire household is immediately screened, ensuring timely intervention and preventing the disease from spreading further.

In addition to medication, proper nutrition plays a critical role in recovery. Observations indicate that 80 per cent of TB patients recover faster with a balanced diet and timely treatment. Sources said India currently has approximately 1,507,358 TB patients, but only 250,463 Ni-kshay Mitras have come forward. With the current drive, around 42,000 TB patients that need assistance have been identified in Mumbai so far, with 26,484 belonging to economically weaker sections.

These numbers are likely to grow as the campaign continues. On average, 200 to 250 new TB cases are detected in each municipal ward of Mumbai each month. Regular follow-ups are conducted to monitor patient progress, but some cases require additional support for a successful recovery. “The key to recovery lies in taking medicines on time and maintaining a nutritious diet. Patients who can afford proper food recover faster, while underprivileged patients struggle. The food basket scheme was introduced in order to address this problem,” said a district TB coordinator.

“We are actively reaching out to people, encouraging them to donate nutritious food items to TB patients. Many individuals, including police personnel, politicians, and NGOs, are personally delivering food baskets to TB centres, ensuring patients receive the nutrition they need for faster recovery,” the official added. “We urge citizens to step forward and support TB patients so that we can achieve a TB-free India.”

Any individual, organisation, or NGO can contribute to the food basket (nutrition) initiative for TB patients. Donors can contact the district TB officer at their respective municipal ward office to adopt TB patients. They can provide nutritious food on a monthly, yearly, or longer-term basis, helping TB patients recover and regain their health. “Every contribution counts in the fight against TB. Let’s work together to eliminate this disease,” said Dr Puri.