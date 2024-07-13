Wrap your head around healthy food

This range of nutritious wraps, flour and pizza bases ensures you eat your favourite foods minus gut issues

In 2023, sisters Deeya and Tanisha started gobbleright from their home kitchen. They now retail in stores and online.

Healthy and nutritious are words with a two-edged sword, often abused and overused. Every time a brand introduces itself as nutritious, eyebrows raise. Last week, we tried one that offers gluten, soy, and dairy-free products like flour, wraps, and pizza bases. Started by Lower Parel-based sisters Deeya and Tanisha Shroff in 2023, ‘gobbleright’ was born in their home kitchen. “Deeya is intolerant to a lot of ingredients that cause stomach discomfort and gut issues. When she came down from the US, I tried to make some flours for her,” says Tanisha, who has studied plant-based nutrition at Cornell University’s online offerings, adding, “We made wraps, tortillas and flours with easy recipes for personal consumption.”



Almond wrap

Last year, the duo scaled up and went live on Amazon and their website. “We are also available in select stores pan-India. Over time, we also reached out to chefs and hotels, including Taj, Raffles and Fairmont,” says Deeya, adding that the idea was to have no restrictions when you eat, just a tweak of ingredients. “Our motto is to share that healthy food can be tasty. You can eat them with any cuisine—Indian, Italian, Chinese or Mexican. The ingredients are sourced from vendors nationwide and milled in their centres to avoid cross-contamination. All products are tested gluten-free and FSSAI certified,” says Tanisha.

Crust of the matter

We began our meal experiment on a solo pizza night with the Innocent Pizza Crust (Rs 245 for two bases). We heated the frozen crust on a hot tava, and scanned the packaging—it is made with sattu flour, jowar flour, xanthan gum (a food additive used for binding) and Himalayan pink salt. We take it off the stove, slather some hot garlic sauce instead of a pizza sauce, top it with sautéed onions, tomatoes and capsicum, and grate cheese. Back on to the pan, we cover it and let it cook for a few minutes. The bite is wholesome, and the base has not taken on a very crusty texture. It almost feels like a paratha, and by the end of the meal, we are happy and full.

The next day, we tried two wraps made of almond and chickpea flour. Both wraps have additional ingredients, including water, tapioca flour, apple cider vinegar, xanthan gum, Himalayan pink salt, and avocado oil. Paper-thin, they cook quickly on the pan, and we try variations with and without butter. We pair chickpea wrap (six wraps for Rs 425) with a homestyle aloo jeera, and the almond wrap (Rs 455) with a sautéed paneer and veggies mix. Even cold, the wraps don’t turn chewy. When one went too cold, we reheated it. It takes on a crispness without losing the softness in bite. We would swap these for rotis any day.

We try the Flour Power (Rs 135 for 275 grams), an alternative to chilla, crepe or dosa for breakfast. Gluten, soy- and dairy-free, it has green moong dal flour, urad dal flour, black gram flour, quinoa flour, and pink Himalayan sea salt. The bite has a bit of all three–the Indianness of a chilla, the bounce of a dosa and the smoothness of a crepe. This one is a keeper, and when we see our mom take a second helping, we know it will make it to her pantry. Gobbleright has an apt name, for we devoured the easy-to-use products without anticipating bloat or unnecessary burp. The goodness of the ingredients also made our stomachs full with one less helping.

Log on to: gobbleright.com