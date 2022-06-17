Mumbai Diary: Friday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Atul Kamble

Children and their parents play the buried in the sand game on Juhu beach on Thursday

Show full article

Neurodivergence is a subject that may confuse and surprise parents and teachers alike. For those willing to learn, Guftagu therapy’s online sessions on the unique aspects of the condition can be eye-opening. Sadaf Vidha (above), founder, Guftagu therapy, told this diarist that the term includes many diagnoses like ADHD, autism, pervasive personality disorders and other personality disorders. “Neurodivergent individuals have differences in human capacities like sociability, learning, attention and other functions,” she said. Bhavya Parasuraman, who lives with neurodivergence, will host these sessions. Vidha explained, “She will bring her lived experience and psychology knowledge to support group sessions.” Queries can be directed to guftagutherapy@gmail.com for anyone eager to sign up.

Lively musings in the museum



A still from Millie At The Museum, an animated film by CSMVS Children’s Museum

Little Millie has found herself in the halls of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS). But she’s not alone; there’s Uncle Rhinoceros, Mr Dragon from Japan, Mr Samurai, a baobab tree as old as the museum itself, and a whole lot of fun. Follow little Millie around the museum and watch the objects come alive in CSMVS Children’s Museum’s new animation film, Millie At The Museum, that recently released on YouTube.

Vaidehi Savnal (inset), assistant curator, international relations and in-charge, education, who conceptualised the film, shared that the idea was to peak children’s interest in museum objects. “Animation is a format that works for kids. We have picked objects that are important but also lend themselves to this imaginary world we’ve created,” she told us.

Swiss canvas call



Varunika Saraf’s artwork on display at a gallery in Art Basel

Chemould Prescott is one of the three Indian galleries at Switzerland’s prestigious Art Basel fair this year. At the ongoing fair, the Mumbai art house has exhibited works by Shilpa Gupta, Jitish Kallat, Mithu Sen, NS Harsha, Desmond Lazaro, Rashid Rana and Varunika Saraf.

Shireen Gandhy, director, said, “This time the fair promises to be much more international, and we look forward to being back.” Saraf (in pic), whose painting, a take on Sandro Botticelli’s famed Map of Hell, is on display, said it was exciting to reconfigure Botticelli’s depiction.

Artistic car-obar

For Mumbai-based visual artist-illustrator Santanu Hazarika, painting a supercar has been a childhood dream. It’s what drew him to colour a Maruti 800, a vintage Ambassador, a bus and now, the artist is set to paint a Porsche Panamera at the All You Can Street festival that kicks off today at the Jio World Convention Centre. Viewers can drop by to watch the illustrator work his magic on the car. “I was always into games such as Need for Speed and this particular car was one of my favourites. It is considered one of the most luxurious vehicles out there, so I’m quite excited to paint a supercar. I feel like I have manifested a childhood dream,” Hazarika told this diarist. Before diving into the project, Hazarika shared that he envisions a free-style graffiti on the car. “The artwork will complement the shape and design of the car; most of the elements will be inspired by street art and culture, and comic books,” he added.

Uncoding lives

What does it take to bring a new perspective to cinema? New voices, Ridhima Mehra, co-founder, Rough Edges, believed. The organisation has put out a call for a fellowship for documentary filmmakers willing to explore gender and sexuality across locations and languages. “We want to support filmmakers, who may have no formal training, but have something significant to say.” The fellowship is open to queer, trans and women filmmakers, said Mehra adding, “It is that understanding of a need to allocate resources to the right kind of voices.”