Mumbai Diary: Friday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Shadab Khan

Tricolour trials

A woman measures the National Flag ahead of Independence Day at a workshop in Byculla

Chic palate



The Masaba Masaba spread by Dhody

To blend with the quintessential prints and patterns that designer Masaba Gupta is famous for was an equally vibrant spread by Manpreet Dhody (in pic), chef and founder of I’M Wholesome, at the crew screening of Masaba Masaba Season Two. Dhody’s focus was to ensure the food matched the setting; and with flavoured cheeses, ghee roast wraps and savoury cakes such as a truffle shiitake cheese cake and avocado sushi cake, every ingredient added colour to the spread. The chef told this diarist, “We made sure everything was petite, non-messy and bite-sized to avoid the hassle of cutlery at this intimate event.” Talk about getting the brief right, Dhody’s aesthetic spread was on point.

Salute to Liz Taylor in SoBo



Ashdeen Lilaowala (left) the model wears the Liz in Bombay collection

When fashion designer Ashdeen Lilaowala posted old pictures of Taj Mahal Palace and antique shops in Colaba on his Instagram handle, this diarist was curious to see what the creative mind had in store. For the label’s festive collection of the year, the designer recently launched Liz In Bombay — a range that taps into the influence of Hollywood actor Elizabeth Taylor, fondly called Liz, on Lilaowala’s life and aesthetic.



Close-ups of the Parsi gara design on the sarees. Pics COURTESY/ASHDEEN

“Taylor was a striking image of power. She stood out as a gay icon in those days, and was known for her magnificent style and love for jewellery at a time when celebrities didn’t have personal stylists. I wanted to recreate her aura for this collection,” the designer shared. A video shot inside Liberty Cinema sees the model wear a variety of Parsi gara sarees styled with glamorous blouses. “Taylor was popular for her choice of different costumes. So, we imagined how she would have dressed if she had visited Bombay in the 1950s for a movie premiere.”

Meet the auto boss of Bandra



Inside Sandeep Bacche’s autorickshaw

Out of the many struggles that Mumbaikars face every day, finding a ride tops the list. Albert D’souza, a graphic designer, was facing the same challenge as he waited outside Candies in Bandra, until Sandeep Bacche’s uber cool auto stood before him.



Albert D’souza and Sandeep Bacche

“Unlike any regular auto, I was surprised to see facilities such as a telephone, a dry waste bin, biscuits, and even Wi-Fi that was provided inside this small space,” shared D’souza. Bacche, who runs his own Instagram handle, offers discounts to the aged and people with disabilities. A true boss.

A happy ending



Shakti Samanta’s film reels being restored. Pic Courtesy/@NFAI on Facebook

The National Film Archives of India (NFAI) has been working hard to digitise India’s cinematic history. Now, Ashim Samanta, son of late filmmaker Shakti Samanta, has donated some rare film reels to the archive. The collection of seven films includes titles such as Aradhana, Amar Prem and Kashmir Ki Kali. Ravinder Bhakar (in pic), MD, National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), told us, “Digitisation is planned in the coming months, with screenings in India and abroad to follow.”