Mumbai Diary: Friday Dossier

Pic/Ashish Raje

Sitting in a tight corner

As the city goes about its daily business, a little girl sits by a pavement in Fort with her face tucked in her lap

She’s got designs for mum

Designer Masaba Gupta (inset), known for her quirky prints, recently designed a cotton Chanderi sportee saree for her mother, actor Neena Gupta. It’s called the Neenaji-special saree (in pic, right) and just like its name, the piece carries a classic charm. When this diarist asked Masaba about how the black and white saree came to life, she said, “The most important thing about my mother and her generation is that they value comfort. For them, comfort means luxury. I was mindful of it because she wouldn’t wear something that doesn’t sit well on her body; even if it looked pretty. Also, my personal style is more minimal than what the brand [House of Masaba] represents, and I took this opportunity to bring my style into the label.”

Learning the art of going viral

Grassroots creators telling regional stories have a great opportunity in the city next year. Point of View’s upcoming Jhakaas mela seeks to bring content creators from the grassroots together at a three-day festival between February 27 and March 3, 2023. Open to trans and young women creators between the ages of 18 and 30, the initiative is helmed by Sameera Iyengar (inset). Filmmaker Leena Yadav and Lakshmi Sharma of Chambal Media are part of the jury. “It is about using media to push for change,” said Swarali Marathe, project co-lead. To apply, write to Shazia Qureshi at ccmela@pointofview.org.

Know your type

Noopur Datye — a type designer and calligrapher from Mumbai — will be one of the jury presidents for D&AD Awards 2023. This prestigious British honour for design and creativity was launched in 1963. Founding members David Bailey, Terence Donovan and Alan Fletcher wanted to celebrate creative communication through this initiative. Sixty years after its launch, Datye — who is the co-founder of the collective, Ek Type — said, “It’s a proud moment when designers like us, who focus on regional Indian languages, get recognition on a global platform. I am thrilled to head the Type Design and Lettering Jury at D&AD this year.” The 37-year-old added that there is visual diversity across writing systems in India and the world. Sarang Kulkarni, co-founder, Ek Type, told us that Datye’s presence on an international platform will encourage many interested candidates to take up lettering as a serious career option and not just as a part-time engagement. “Although we live in a multi-script, multilingual country, few places train students to innovate in the field of type design. The happy development brings to people’s notice how we, as a collective, teach future artists.”

Bringing Marathi to the fore



Abbunche modak by Sanika Deshpande

Here’s a kulfi that you can’t lick, but can browse back and forth. A new Marathi magazine named after our favourite summer dessert explores the many possibilities of picture books — in a local Indian language. Rushikesh Dabholkar, editor of Kulfi, said, “Children’s literature in Marathi is often focussed on handing out information or morals. The spirit of enjoying a story for the sake of it, and discussing topics that children these days associate with, is missing. That vacuum inspired this magazine.” The publication released its first edition on Diwali and plans to release the second one on Gudi Padwa, next year. Dabholkar reveals that all the illustrations in the issue are handmade and they rely on contemporary vocabulary — something kids would like to engage with. Interested folk can head to akshardhara.com to buy a copy.

Making a bigger splash

As a swimmer, do you often mull watching more spirited action in water? Tapping into this competitive spirit, the annual water polo contest organised by the Greater Mumbai Amateur Aquatic Association (GMAAA) will be hosted at Girgaum’s Pransukhlal Mafatlal Hindu Swimming Bath and Boat Club between today and 13. “Our objective is to build an active interest in water sports and then, identify/train candidates who can represent the country at global multi-sport events like the Olympics. Only last week, we concluded our swimming and diving competitions,” shared Snehal Bhal from GMAAA. This year, to add to the return, expect hefty cash prizes. “After the pandemic, most people have shifted their focus to education alone. While access to swimming pools is on the rise in Mumbai, rarely do kids and adults approach it as a serious sport. That’s where the cash prizes come in handy. The most valued player among men will get a prize worth R30,000,” Bhal added.

