Mumbai Diary: Friday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce
Pic/Bipin Kokate
Big Shoe to fill
A young girl poses for a click at the Old Woman’s Shoe in Malabar Hill
An equal music in our public spaces
Maidans, masti and muscle came together in a happy troika recently at the Five Gardens near Dadar Parsi Colony. While passing through the pleasant location one evening, the garden’s open-air gym was full of young men doing push-ups and pull-ups, and other bodyweight exercises. Girls and women, though, were conspicuous by their absence. This got us thinking that our public, open spaces have still to be utilised to the maximum by women. While nobody was stopping women from using the gym, their absence meant it is the mindset that has to change and a welcoming, safe environment created that will make women work out outdoors, too. You spot boys playing cricket or kicking a football on public maidans (especially now that the World Cup is on) but hardly any or no girls. Social conditioning, fear of being jeered or even leered at, and mental barriers are some, though they may not be the only reasons for that. When girls feel as ‘entitled’ as boys to public spaces, we think that is also moving steps ahead for gender equality.
Also Read: Mumbai Diary: Thursday Dossier
Planting an idea in Bandra
The plant festival will be open to the public till Sunday
Are you looking for personalised gardening advice? The Plant Festival, a four-day green gathering outside Joggers Park in Bandra, is currently hosting an exhibition of indigenous plant varieties, including free workshops on plant care. “We offer customised sessions and plant care tips for our clients. In Mumbai, people have varied garden requirements. Some want to grow an aroma garden; others prefer a kitchen garden and some others want a terrace garden. We provide solutions based on the space at their disposal and the regularity of maintenance these gardeners can deliver,” said Yogesh Shah, this festival’s organiser who owns Green World Nursery in Fort. Check out a variety of plants on sale — herbs, medicinal, outdoor and shade-loving, and also, plant-made products and accessories.
When Yuval came visiting
Pic/Bipin Kokate
If there’s someone who can innovatively answer a few of our most instinctive yet potent questions, it’s Israeli philosopher and historian Yuval Noah Harari. With each of his books, the author either opens a passageway to the past, future or to the doubts about the history of the human species. Recently, Harari was in the city to discuss his latest book, Unstoppable Us, which was released in October, this year. With this publication, the academic speaks to his pre-teen readers about the sequence of events that triggered human beings to become an unstoppable force among other living beings. In a tête-à-tête with Mansi Zaveri, founder, Kidsstoppress — a platform for parenting requirements — Harari explained that it is easier to explain history and evolution to children than to adults. “As a historian, I often find it challenging to explain history to adults. Because they already believe way too much nonsense about the past. Adults believe all kinds of fairy tales about gods, money, nations — and getting them to let go of these fairy tales is very difficult. It’s easier with kids, who are more open and haven’t heard of these fairy tales yet. It’s easier to explain what money is and what religion is to a 10-year-old than a 50-year-old. And it’s also more important, because the people who will change the world aren’t 50, they’re 10,” he added.
Gift of art
Alisha Sadikot (left) at a previously held walk
There can probably be no better season for gifting. Art and Wonderment co-founder, Alisha Sadikot shared that Christmas prompted the idea of gift certificates. “We noticed that our guests on art walks were often accompanied by friends or family. These certificates give them an opportunity to share the experience,” she said. Valid for six months since purchase, the certificates allow you to sign up for art walks, behind-the-scenes tours and visits to artist studios. They have already started accepting requests for the idea at @artandwonderment.