Mumbai Diary: Friday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Bipin Kokate

Big Shoe to fill

A young girl poses for a click at the Old Woman’s Shoe in Malabar Hill

An equal music in our public spaces

Maidans, masti and muscle came together in a happy troika recently at the Five Gardens near Dadar Parsi Colony. While passing through the pleasant location one evening, the garden’s open-air gym was full of young men doing push-ups and pull-ups, and other bodyweight exercises. Girls and women, though, were conspicuous by their absence. This got us thinking that our public, open spaces have still to be utilised to the maximum by women. While nobody was stopping women from using the gym, their absence meant it is the mindset that has to change and a welcoming, safe environment created that will make women work out outdoors, too. You spot boys playing cricket or kicking a football on public maidans (especially now that the World Cup is on) but hardly any or no girls. Social conditioning, fear of being jeered or even leered at, and mental barriers are some, though they may not be the only reasons for that. When girls feel as ‘entitled’ as boys to public spaces, we think that is also moving steps ahead for gender equality.

Also Read: Mumbai Diary: Thursday Dossier

Planting an idea in Bandra



The plant festival will be open to the public till Sunday

Are you looking for personalised gardening advice? The Plant Festival, a four-day green gathering outside Joggers Park in Bandra, is currently hosting an exhibition of indigenous plant varieties, including free workshops on plant care. “We offer customised sessions and plant care tips for our clients. In Mumbai, people have varied garden requirements. Some want to grow an aroma garden; others prefer a kitchen garden and some others want a terrace garden. We provide solutions based on the space at their disposal and the regularity of maintenance these gardeners can deliver,” said Yogesh Shah, this festival’s organiser who owns Green World Nursery in Fort. Check out a variety of plants on sale — herbs, medicinal, outdoor and shade-loving, and also, plant-made products and accessories.

When Yuval came visiting



Pic/Bipin Kokate

If there’s someone who can innovatively answer a few of our most instinctive yet potent questions, it’s Israeli philosopher and historian Yuval Noah Harari. With each of his books, the author either opens a passageway to the past, future or to the doubts about the history of the human species. Recently, Harari was in the city to discuss his latest book, Unstoppable Us, which was released in October, this year. With this publication, the academic speaks to his pre-teen readers about the sequence of events that triggered human beings to become an unstoppable force among other living beings. In a tête-à-tête with Mansi Zaveri, founder, Kidsstoppress — a platform for parenting requirements — Harari explained that it is easier to explain history and evolution to children than to adults. “As a historian, I often find it challenging to explain history to adults. Because they already believe way too much nonsense about the past. Adults believe all kinds of fairy tales about gods, money, nations — and getting them to let go of these fairy tales is very difficult. It’s easier with kids, who are more open and haven’t heard of these fairy tales yet. It’s easier to explain what money is and what religion is to a 10-year-old than a 50-year-old. And it’s also more important, because the people who will change the world aren’t 50, they’re 10,” he added.

Gift of art



Alisha Sadikot (left) at a previously held walk

There can probably be no better season for gifting. Art and Wonderment co-founder, Alisha Sadikot shared that Christmas prompted the idea of gift certificates. “We noticed that our guests on art walks were often accompanied by friends or family. These certificates give them an opportunity to share the experience,” she said. Valid for six months since purchase, the certificates allow you to sign up for art walks, behind-the-scenes tours and visits to artist studios. They have already started accepting requests for the idea at @artandwonderment.

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal

Midday Syndication • This is our original content. Please fill up the form for authorized use of the content. NEW CUSTOMER EXISTING CUSTOMER New Customer Info Name Mr. Mrs. Miss Ms. Dr. Contact Number +213 +376 +244 +1264 +1268 +54 +374 +297 +61 +43 +994 +1242 +973 +880 +1246 +375 +32 +501 +229 +1441 +975 +591 +387 +267 +55 +673 +359 +226 +257 +855 +237 +1 +238 +1345 +236 +56 +86 +57 +269 +242 +682 +506 +385 +53 +90392 +357 +42 +45 +253 +1809 +1809 +593 +20 +503 +240 +291 +372 +251 +500 +298 +679 +358 +33 +594 +689 +241 +220 +7880 +49 +233 +350 +30 +299 +1473 +590 +671 +502 +224 +245 +592 +509 +504 +852 +36 +354 +91 +62 +98 +964 +353 +972 +39 +1876 +81 +962 +7 +254 +686 +850 +82 +965 +996 +856 +371 +961 +266 +231 +218 +417 +370 +352 +853 +389 +261 +265 +60 +960 +223 +356 +692 +596 +222 +269 +52 +691 +373 +377 +976 +1664 +212 +258 +95 +264 +674 +977 +31 +687 +64 +505 +227 +234 +683 +672 +670 +47 +968 +680 +507 ew+675 +595 +51 +63 +48 +351 +1787 +974 +262 +40 +7 +250 +378 +239 +966 +221 +381 +248 +232 +65 +421 +386 +677 +252 +27 +34 +94 +290 +1869 +1758 +249 +597 +268 +46 +41 +963 +886 +7 +66 +228 +676 +1868 +216 +90 +7 +993 +1649 +688 +256 +380 rab+971 +598 +7 +678 +379 +58 +84 +1284 +1340 +681 +969 +967 +260 +263 Email Address line 1 Address line 2 Address line 3 City Postal Code Country Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of The Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote D'ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Existing Customer Info Contact Email Address Nature of the client Book publisher Documentary / Filmmaker Television showmaker Other Category Quantity Cost For Book Publishers Single 6,500 Pack of 5 22,000 Pack of 10 35,000 Pack of 20 55,000 Category Quantity Cost For Documentary / Filmmaker Single 20,000 Pack of 5 50,000 Pack of 10 80,000 Pack of 20 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality SD HD 4K Duration 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s Cost 20,000 30,000 40,000 60,000 80,000 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality Cost Duration SD 30s 20,000 30-90s 30,000 HD 30s 40,000 30-90s 60,000 4K 30s 80,000 30-90s 1,20,000 When you need it by Captcha Answer * Captcha Code 0 + 4 Submit Request