Mumbai Diary: Friday Dossier

Pic/Anurag Ahire

On a healthy turf

A woman skips rope while a man meditates at the Mahalaxmi Race Course on Thursday morning

Shadow, shadow everywhere



Astronomy aficionados at the lecture in Sion

Give me a lever and I shall move the earth, said Aristotle. Mahesh Naik seems to have a similar motto, but with a slight difference. The amateur astronomer held a lecture for aficionados at the Sadhana Vidyalaya in Sion on May 31 about the nature and science of shadows in astronomy. “Shadows were the means of finding directions for over 200 years, and used by sailors all over the world,” Naik explained. The lecture, open to everyone, was part of Khagol Mandal’s ongoing efforts to spread the science of astronomy among common folks.



Mahesh Naik

“Our talk included attempts to understand the way latitude and longitude is measured using light and shadows, and the need to adjust sundials when it comes to different time scapes,” added Naik. Among the more interesting concepts discussed was the equation of time — a phase caused by the variations in the movement of the planet which can also be measured through shadows. The lecture was the first of a series, said Naik, adding that in the next week the group will focus on the mysterious planet of Venus. “If you ever wonder why you see Venus by naked sight on some days, and not always, you should drop by,” he concluded.

A new musical arena for kids



A previous gig at the venue

Who said music gigs in the city have to be all about the millennials? The city-based indie venture, Little Sounds is set to host its first ever children-focused concert on June 18 at a Khar venue. Founder Romel Dias shared that the gig will be part of a bi-monthly series that will cater to an audience of children from six to 15 years of age.



Nathanael Mookhtiar (right) Romel Dias

The first session will be hosted by educator and musician Nathanael Mookhtiar and Meera Desai. “Children can be a tough audience,” remarked Mookhtiar who will play tracks by Ed Sheeran, Imagine Dragons and Justin Timberlake along with regaling children by weaving stories with his original songs. Kids can sign up for the gig at @littlesoundsin.

Let’s celebrate by the beach



Israni sketches with an acquaintance on Versova beach

The names of online dating applications will often pop up as answers to the question ‘How did the two of you meet?’ And we’re not just talking about romantic partners, but also friendships. Socialising has taken the online route, and in a bid to re-establish the practice in the physical world, 24-year-old MBBS intern, Dr Bhumika Israni decided to invite strangers to paint on the beach on her birthday yesterday. “I really like to be in outdoors, and I’m not talking about restaurants. Plus, art has always been my thing; it’s therapeutic,” she shared with this diarist. With the pressure to make every birthday celebration better than the last, Dr Israni realised that nothing compares to the joy of in-person interactions than through an application, and creating art. After a shoutout on Instagram, a handful of people reached out to Dr Israni, and joined her to celebrate her birthday by the beach.

The funny side of finance

Sharan Hegde

Every other video on Instagram uses the same audio and choreography to the extent that your mind involuntarily plays a medley of Reel songs at any time. For Sharan Hegde, finance content creator, dancing to As it was by Harry Styles was not an option. He and his team envisioned content that would entertain, educate and promote his online finance masterclass on June 4. “Finance can be boring. But it is important, so we used humour to make it interesting and palatable for everyone,” he shared. His content now displays a range of short videos of high production quality and storylines inspired by iconic movies including Tarzan, Goodfellas, and Full Metal Jacket. “Reels entertain, but the three-hour masterclass will impact one’s financial knowledge by building a strong foundation,” he pointed out.

Don’t waste this idea



Benches at Mahatma Phule Vidyalaya on Earth Day 2023

RUR GreenLife, a city-based waste management service will begin their Ulta Pulta Classroom initiative starting today. It forms part of their 13-year-long campaign where they have created school benches from used tetra pak cartons.



Paras Bhatia

“We have recreated an anti-gravity classroom with benches suspended at the back of a van that we will drive across the city till June 11 to raise awareness. People can donate cartons at select locations or opt for pick-ups,” Paras Bhatia, sustainable projects lead, shared. If you’d like to pitch in, check @rurgreenlife on Instagram for more details.